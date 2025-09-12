Hindustan Copper Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 271.4, up 9.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.81% in last one year as compared to a 0.96% spurt in NIFTY and a 4.71% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Hindustan Copper Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 271.4, up 9.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 25112.5. The Sensex is at 81909.64, up 0.44%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 12.06% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9792.95, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 212.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.76 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 49.12 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
