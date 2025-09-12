Friday, September 12, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 1%, rises for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd soars 1%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 216.55, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.96% fall in NIFTY and a 4.71% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 216.55, up 1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 25112.5. The Sensex is at 81909.64, up 0.44%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has added around 14.01% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9792.95, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 214.3, up 0.67% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 18.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.96% fall in NIFTY and a 4.71% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 6.8 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

