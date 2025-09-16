Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 09:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Insolation Energy receives order for 34 MW solar power projects

Insolation Energy receives order for 34 MW solar power projects

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

From Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Insolation Energy announced that its subsidiaries Insolation Green Infra, MGVI Green Infra One and MGVI Green Infra Two have been awarded Letter of Award (LOA) for design, Survey, Supply, Installation, Testing, commissioning, Operation & Maintenance for 25 years from COD of grid connected solar power plants through RESCO Mode, its associated 11 KV line to connect the plant with various 33/11 KV sub-stations and remote monitoring system (RMS) of solar power plants under PMKUSUM Component A Scheme of Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (JDVVNL) for 17 sites.

The combined SPV Solar Power plants shall be 34 MW under PMKUSUM Component A Scheme from these LOAs, with the final levelized tariff shall be Rs. 3.02 per unit for 1 site, Rs. 2.70 per unit for 13 sites and Rs. 2.65 per unit for 3 sites. The contract will require an investment of Rs 113 crore to set up the 34 MW SPV Solar Power plants.

 

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

