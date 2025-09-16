Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Stock Alert: Adani Enterprises, Tega Industries, NCC, Transrail Lighting

Stock Alert: Adani Enterprises, Tega Industries, NCC, Transrail Lighting

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Securities in F&O Ban:

RBL Bank, HFCL, Angel One and Oracle Financial Services Software shares are banned from F&O trading on 16 September 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Adani Enterprises has received a letter of award (LoA) from National Highways Logistics Management for building the prestigious ropeway project connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath. The company will invest Rs 4,081 crore in its first ropeway project between Sonprayag and Kedarnath.

Tega Industries has announced that its board will meet on 18 September 2025 to consider a proposal to raise funds through equity.

NCC announced that it has received an order worth Rs 2,090.5 crore from the Bihar Water Resources Department for the construction of the Barnar reservoir, dam structures, irrigation channels, and other associated works.

 

Transrail Lighting announced that it has received an order worth Rs 421 crore in Africa. With this, the companys order inflows for the current fiscal year have crossed the Rs 3,500 crore mark as of August 2025.

Sanghvi Movers arm has received orders worth Rs 292 crore for construction work from independent power producers.

John Cockerill India has received an order worth Rs 80 crore from Tata Steel for the manufacturing and supply of critical components required for the push-pull pickling line and acid regeneration plants. The company will also supervise the erection and commissioning of the plants to meet the contractual performance guarantee. Additionally, John Cockerill has appointed Ujwal Kawale as Chief Operating Officer.

Zydus Lifesciences announced that its arm has launched the first generic drug for canine urinary incontinence, along with furosemide tablets, a critical therapy for managing congestive heart failure and chronic fluid retention in dogs and cats.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 8:29 AM IST

