Patel Retail standalone net profit rises 13.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.86% to Rs 182.45 croreNet profit of Patel Retail rose 13.07% to Rs 6.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.86% to Rs 182.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 177.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales182.45177.38 3 OPM %8.307.60 -PBDT12.0510.94 10 PBT9.278.29 12 NP6.926.12 13
