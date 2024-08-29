Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect Design Arena rises on joining hands with Wipro

Intellect Design Arena rises on joining hands with Wipro

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Intellect Design Arena advanced 1.52% to Rs 997.45 after the company announced a global strategic partnership with Wipro to transform banking technology services with eMACH.ai platform
The collaboration aims to leverage the eMACH.ai platform, a transformative technology designed using first principles thinking to simplify technology in the banking and insurance sectors. Together, the companies will deliver innovative and comprehensive IT solutions to clients in the banking and financial services industry, said the firm.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
By combining Wipro's IT services with Intellect's advanced eMACH.ai platform, they aim to enhance operational efficiency and drive digital transformation for financial institutions.
This partnership focuses on using data and AI to help organisations stay competitive and agile in a rapidly changing industry. The partnership will also include joint efforts to identify and pursue client opportunities, offering comprehensive support services such as project management and cloud services. Additionally, Intellect will provide specialised training to Wipros teams, ensuring they are well-equipped to implement and support these solutions effectively.
Kannan Ramasamy, chief partner officer, Intellect Design Arena, said, We are excited to embark on this global partnership with Wipro, a prominent player in IT services. The eMACH.ai platforms innovative approach and comprehensive capabilities align with our goal to drive digital transformation across the financial services industry worldwide. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and customer satisfaction, ensuring that our clients remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global market.
Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

More From This Section

TCS extends partnership with fashion retailer, Primark for next 5 years

TCS extends partnership with fashion retailer, Primark for next 5 years

Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 1.97%, up for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 1.97%, up for third straight session

Nifty hits fresh high; bank shares gain

Nifty hits fresh high; bank shares gain

Biocon arm inks pact to launch biosimilar Bmab 1200 in multiple countries

Biocon arm inks pact to launch biosimilar Bmab 1200 in multiple countries

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Intellect Design Arena has a comprehensive portfolio of products across Global Consumer Banking, Central Banking, Risk & Treasury Management, Global Transaction Banking and Insurance and is engaged in the business of software development.
Shares of Intellect Design Arena rose 0.76% to Rs 990 while those of Wipro gained 0.79% to Rs 538.80 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Spicejet

SpiceJet fliers barred from checking-in at Dubai airport over airline dues

real estate

Max Estates share price rises 4% on plans to raise Rs 150 cr; know more

Zepto

21-yr-old Kaivalya Vohra of Zepto youngest on India's rich list for 2024

Saving, Save Money

India minted a billionaire every 5 days in 2023: Hurun India rich list 2024

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex hits new high of 82,220, Nifty at 25,175; Bajaj twins, ITC lead

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon