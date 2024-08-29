Business Standard
Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 1.97%, up for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd spurts 1.97%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 549.85, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 151.9% in last one year as compared to a 30.05% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.99% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 549.85, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 25161.8. The Sensex is at 82195.26, up 0.5%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has dropped around 0.87% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23521.5, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 124.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 115.82 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 550.5, up 2.14% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 151.9% in last one year as compared to a 30.05% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.99% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 11.8 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

