Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gokul Agro Resources Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gokul Agro Resources Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Genesys International Corporation Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd, HOV Services Ltd and Modi Rubber Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 August 2024.
Genesys International Corporation Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd, HOV Services Ltd and Modi Rubber Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 August 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Gokul Agro Resources Ltd surged 12.28% to Rs 271.65 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97853 shares in the past one month.
Genesys International Corporation Ltd spiked 10.44% to Rs 825.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27458 shares in the past one month.
Honda India Power Products Ltd soared 10.10% to Rs 4038.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19079 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 890 shares in the past one month.
HOV Services Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 90.77. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21076 shares in the past one month.
Modi Rubber Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 118.63. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7091 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2570 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Madhabi Puri Buch, Madhabi, Madhabi Puri

Industry came forward for rules on small, medium REITs, says Sebi chief

Whisky cocktails are here to stay

Indri whisky's approval for CRPF Depots sends this alcohol stock soaring 5%

Delhi Rains, Rain

LIVE news: Waterlogging, traffic jams in several areas of Delhi; more showers likely today

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi faces severe waterlogging amid heavy rains, IMD issues yellow alert

Circle to Search

Circle to Search: Google adds option to share selected portion with others

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon