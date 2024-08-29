Gokul Agro Resources Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Genesys International Corporation Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd, HOV Services Ltd and Modi Rubber Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 August 2024. Genesys International Corporation Ltd, Honda India Power Products Ltd, HOV Services Ltd and Modi Rubber Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 August 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Gokul Agro Resources Ltd surged 12.28% to Rs 271.65 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97853 shares in the past one month.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd spiked 10.44% to Rs 825.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27458 shares in the past one month.

Honda India Power Products Ltd soared 10.10% to Rs 4038.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19079 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 890 shares in the past one month.

HOV Services Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 90.77. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 52936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21076 shares in the past one month.

Modi Rubber Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 118.63. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7091 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2570 shares in the past one month.

