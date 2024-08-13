Intellect launches AI platform 'Purple Fabric' for financial institutions

IntellectAI, a business unit of Intellect Design Arena focusing on cutting edge Artificial Intelligence technologies, announces the launch of Purple Fabric, a pioneering platform that accelerates enterprise AI adoption for financial institutions (FIs). Leveraging the potential of the First Principles Thinking based Composable and Intelligent Open Finance Platform eMACH.ai, Purple Fabric represents the next step in the evolution of AI, advancing from basic automation to Enterprise Connected Intelligence, enabling FIs to achieve substantial business impact.

The anticipation around AI promised to revolutionise industries, but many financial institutions struggled to achieve tangible results, often due to challenges with rule-based orchestration and rapid AI integration into existing processes. However, the true power of AI lies in enterprise-connected intelligence. Recognising this, Intellect leveraged its three decades of domain expertise to develop Purple Fabrica decision-grade AI platform designed to overcome data fragmentation and silos. The platform emphasises Ethical AI, addressing data biases and ensuring traceability with a comprehensive audit trail.