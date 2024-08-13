XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit rises 93.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.38% to Rs 49.31 crore

Net profit of XT Global Infotech rose 93.75% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.38% to Rs 49.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.49.3153.249.637.964.824.672.861.812.171.12