XT Global Infotech consolidated net profit rises 93.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.38% to Rs 49.31 croreNet profit of XT Global Infotech rose 93.75% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.38% to Rs 49.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales49.3153.24 -7 OPM %9.637.96 -PBDT4.824.67 3 PBT2.861.81 58 NP2.171.12 94
