TV Vision reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Sales rise 30.02% to Rs 21.83 crore
Net Loss of TV Vision reported to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.02% to Rs 21.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales21.8316.79 30 OPM %-14.702.56 -PBDT-3.310.26 PL PBT-7.01-3.95 -77 NP-7.01-3.95 -77
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 12:59 PM IST

