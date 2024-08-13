RCF slides after Q1 PAT slumps 84% YoY to Rs 10 crore

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers fell 2.42% to Rs 195.50 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 84.04% to Rs 10.80 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 67.69 crore posted in same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew by 8.73% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,396.06 crore during the quarter ended June 2024.

Profit before tax tumbled 75.40% to Rs 16.34 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 66.43 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses rose 10% to Rs 4,409.93 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,195.78 crore (down 16.62% YoY) while employee benefits expense was at Rs 141.23 crore (up 1.69% YoY).