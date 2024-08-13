Sindhu Trade Links consolidated net profit rises 143.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.72% to Rs 554.10 crore

Net profit of Sindhu Trade Links rose 143.69% to Rs 71.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 29.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.72% to Rs 554.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 427.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.554.10427.1425.2918.14115.4650.86101.7544.7571.5029.34