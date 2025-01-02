Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Intellect's eMACH.ai Cards platform integrates with Thales payShield HSM

Intellect's eMACH.ai Cards platform integrates with Thales payShield HSM

Image

Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Intellect Global Consumer Banking (iGCB), the consumer banking unit of Intellect Design Arena, today announced a significant enhancement to its already robust eMACH.ai Cards platform. The integration of Thales payShield HSM introduces an additional layer of security and authentication, catering to banks and financial institutions seeking next-generation protection.

The eMACH.ai Cards platform is built with comprehensive security and authentication features. It also has Triple DES cryptography in addition to being certified as PCI - Secure Software Standard compliant. This ensures the highest protection standards in card management processes. With the Thales payShield HSM integration, the platform now offers even greater capabilities, addressing the specific needs of institutions requiring advanced cryptographic operations and enhanced compliance. eMACH.ai Cards with Thales payShield HSM provides a secure environment for key generation, storage and management, compliance with Data Protection Regulations, and secured transactions in the payment system, thus empowering the banks to stay at the forefront of innovation.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

A B Cotspin India gains after order win

A B Cotspin India gains after order win

Nifty tops 24,100; Sensex spurts 1,250 pts; Bajaj Finserv rallies over 8%

Nifty tops 24,100; Sensex spurts 1,250 pts; Bajaj Finserv rallies over 8%

Board of TIL approves fund raising up to Rs 150 cr

Board of TIL approves fund raising up to Rs 150 cr

Hyundai Motor India reveals Hyundai CRETA Electric

Hyundai Motor India reveals Hyundai CRETA Electric

Gujarat Toolroom hits the roof on bonus issue plan

Gujarat Toolroom hits the roof on bonus issue plan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025What are AI AgentsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon