Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 34.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.60% to Rs 31.14 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 13.75% to Rs 15.64 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.37% to Rs 114.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Intense Technologies declined 34.07% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.60% to Rs 31.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.31.1433.34114.4990.6012.2414.9118.0719.194.665.4622.3218.403.884.9820.0016.853.004.5515.6413.75