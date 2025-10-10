Friday, October 10, 2025 | 08:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mahindra Lifespace Developers secures residential redevelopment project in Mumbai

Mahindra Lifespace Developers secures residential redevelopment project in Mumbai

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announced that it has been selected as the preferred partner for the redevelopment of four residential societies in Malad (West), one of Mumbai's established suburban neighbourhoods. Spread across approximately 1.65 acres, the project offers a development potential of Rs ~800 crore.

The project is located close to Mahindra Lifespaces' ongoing redevelopment project, Mahindra Codename64, strengthening presence in the micro-market. Located just 2.6 km from the Western Express Highway, the project offers excellent connectivity to key parts of Mumbai via multiple transport modes. It is conveniently situated less than 1 km from Malad West Metro Station and around 1.5 km from Malad Railway Station. The location's proximity to prominent business hubs such as Mindspace, Malad and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) further enhances its appeal.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jindal Stainless unveils lightweight and corrosion-resistant Salt Tipper Trailer

Jindal Stainless unveils lightweight and corrosion-resistant Salt Tipper Trailer

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 127.12 cr

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works wins work order of Rs 127.12 cr

Ideaforge Technology allots 4,669 equity shares under ESOP

Ideaforge Technology allots 4,669 equity shares under ESOP

Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 264.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Vivid Mercantile standalone net profit rises 264.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sanginita Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.68 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon