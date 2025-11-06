Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 06:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit rises 56.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Interarch Building Solutions standalone net profit rises 56.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Sales rise 51.91% to Rs 491.09 crore

Net profit of Interarch Building Solutions rose 56.17% to Rs 32.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.91% to Rs 491.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 323.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales491.09323.28 52 OPM %8.487.81 -PBDT46.9529.76 58 PBT43.5027.44 59 NP32.2820.67 56

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

