Glance Finance standalone net profit declines 92.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.50% to Rs 7.96 croreNet profit of Glance Finance declined 92.86% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.50% to Rs 7.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.9610.83 -27 OPM %25.7527.98 -PBDT1.973.03 -35 PBT0.681.38 -51 NP0.070.98 -93
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content