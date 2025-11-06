Ashirwad Steels & Industries standalone net profit rises 21.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 71.43% to Rs 0.48 croreNet profit of Ashirwad Steels & Industries rose 21.57% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 71.43% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.480.28 71 OPM %43.7517.86 -PBDT0.850.72 18 PBT0.830.70 19 NP0.620.51 22
