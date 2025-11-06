Vishnu Chemicals standalone net profit rises 15.35% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.12% to Rs 303.48 croreNet profit of Vishnu Chemicals rose 15.35% to Rs 19.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.12% to Rs 303.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 263.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales303.48263.61 15 OPM %9.8312.05 -PBDT31.8428.15 13 PBT25.7522.26 16 NP19.5416.94 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content