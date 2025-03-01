Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
International Gemmological Institute (India) consolidated net profit rises 45.07% in the December 2024 quarter

International Gemmological Institute (India) consolidated net profit rises 45.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales rise 6.03% to Rs 265.00 crore

Net profit of International Gemmological Institute (India) rose 45.07% to Rs 113.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 78.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.03% to Rs 265.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 249.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.15% to Rs 427.29 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 330.84 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.28% to Rs 1053.16 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 898.01 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Dec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales265.00249.92 6 1053.16898.01 17 OPM %57.4551.40 -56.9455.23 - PBDT163.08133.39 22 626.78497.29 26 PBT152.78120.71 27 585.32455.43 29 NP113.7878.43 45 427.29330.84 29

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

