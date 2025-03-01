Saturday, March 01, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Avaada Sataramh Pvt standalone net profit declines 18.53% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales decline 4.24% to Rs 13.10 crore

Net profit of Avaada Sataramh Pvt declined 18.53% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 4.24% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales13.1013.68 -4 OPM %88.6391.15 -PBDT7.928.64 -8 PBT3.814.54 -16 NP3.213.94 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

JFC Finance (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sammaan Finserve standalone net profit declines 73.98% in the December 2024 quarter

Hindustan Auto Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rana Sugars standalone net profit rises 158.18% in the December 2024 quarter

L&T, HCL Tech, Paytm, Cantabil Retail in action

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 9:34 AM IST

