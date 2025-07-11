Friday, July 11, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
International Travel House standalone net profit rises 2.38% in the June 2025 quarter

International Travel House standalone net profit rises 2.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Jul 11 2025

Sales rise 2.26% to Rs 57.01 crore

Net profit of International Travel House rose 2.38% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.26% to Rs 57.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales57.0155.75 2 OPM %16.3817.15 -PBDT11.3010.91 4 PBT9.299.04 3 NP6.876.71 2

