International Travel House standalone net profit rises 2.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.26% to Rs 57.01 croreNet profit of International Travel House rose 2.38% to Rs 6.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.26% to Rs 57.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales57.0155.75 2 OPM %16.3817.15 -PBDT11.3010.91 4 PBT9.299.04 3 NP6.876.71 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content