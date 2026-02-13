Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit declines 2.96% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.49% to Rs 136.67 crore

Net profit of Intrasoft Technologies declined 2.96% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.49% to Rs 136.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 128.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.136.67128.342.853.423.674.163.503.932.622.70

