Rupa & Company consolidated net profit declines 31.68% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 1.39% to Rs 312.01 croreNet profit of Rupa & Company declined 31.68% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 23.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.39% to Rs 312.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 316.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales312.01316.40 -1 OPM %8.2512.02 -PBDT26.6236.56 -27 PBT22.8432.91 -31 NP16.2623.80 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST