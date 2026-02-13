Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SagarSoft (India) consolidated net profit declines 32.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Sales rise 27.74% to Rs 43.29 crore

Net profit of SagarSoft (India) declined 32.85% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.74% to Rs 43.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales43.2933.89 28 OPM %0.305.49 -PBDT0.892.39 -63 PBT0.151.79 -92 NP0.921.37 -33

Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Rupa & Company consolidated net profit declines 31.68% in the December 2025 quarter

GKB Ophthalmics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Octal Credit Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.33 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ramaraju Surgical Cotton Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.03 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

