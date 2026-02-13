SagarSoft (India) consolidated net profit declines 32.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.74% to Rs 43.29 crore

Net profit of SagarSoft (India) declined 32.85% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.74% to Rs 43.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.43.2933.890.305.490.892.390.151.790.921.37

