Pritish Nandy Communications reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.18 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 222.44% to Rs 9.77 croreNet Loss of Pritish Nandy Communications reported to Rs 10.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 222.44% to Rs 9.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.773.03 222 OPM %21.80-20.46 -PBDT2.25-0.40 LP PBT2.16-0.48 LP NP-10.18-0.35 -2809
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:31 AM IST