Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit rises 30700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit rises 30700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

Sales rise 15.92% to Rs 12.16 crore

Net profit of Inventure Growth & Securities rose 30700.00% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 12.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.1610.49 16 OPM %43.0115.82 -PBDT4.240.77 451 PBT3.990.61 554 NP3.080.01 30700

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

