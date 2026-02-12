Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit rises 30700.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.92% to Rs 12.16 crore

Net profit of Inventure Growth & Securities rose 30700.00% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.92% to Rs 12.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12.1610.4943.0115.824.240.773.990.613.080.01

