Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 94.31% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 47.62% to Rs 56.51 croreNet profit of Titan Biotech rose 94.31% to Rs 8.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 47.62% to Rs 56.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales56.5138.28 48 OPM %19.1612.67 -PBDT11.836.29 88 PBT10.565.10 107 NP8.534.39 94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:34 PM IST