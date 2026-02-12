Titan Biotech consolidated net profit rises 94.31% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.62% to Rs 56.51 crore

Net profit of Titan Biotech rose 94.31% to Rs 8.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 47.62% to Rs 56.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.56.5138.2819.1612.6711.836.2910.565.108.534.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News