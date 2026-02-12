Optimus Finance consolidated net profit declines 29.55% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.27% to Rs 43.73 crore

Net profit of Optimus Finance declined 29.55% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.27% to Rs 43.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.43.7337.297.5910.702.953.882.413.441.241.76

