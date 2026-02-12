Keynote Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 20.25% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 87.37% to Rs 12.46 croreNet profit of Keynote Financial Services declined 20.25% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 87.37% to Rs 12.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales12.466.65 87 OPM %67.1752.18 -PBDT8.873.89 128 PBT8.583.68 133 NP4.495.63 -20
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 5:34 PM IST