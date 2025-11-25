Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inventurus Knowledge Solutions opens new office in Coimbatore

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions opens new office in Coimbatore

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions announced the inauguration of its new office in Coimbatore today.

The 1000-seat, state-of-the-art facility is designed to accommodate the rapid expansion of IKS Health's operations for the US Healthcare market. This new office is slated to become a significant talent hub, generating employment for recent university graduates, as well as experienced professionals with backgrounds in medicine, pharmacy, technology, and engineering.

Nithya Balasubramanian, Whole-time Director & CFO, IKS Health said, Our second quarter performance for Fiscal Year 2026 demonstrates our commitment to consistent, profitable growth, evidenced by a 22% year-over-year growth in revenue, and a 60% rise in Profit After Tax (PAT). This sustained momentum is fundamentally driven by our talented workforce. The strategic expansion of our local talent base in Coimbatore is crucial, as it enhances our capacity for execution excellence and allows us to vigorously pursue our long-term objectives of enabling better, safer healthcare in the US market.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ACME Solar signs PPA with SECI for 200 MW solar and 100 MW battery storage project

ACME Solar signs PPA with SECI for 200 MW solar and 100 MW battery storage project

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions forms JV with Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions forms JV with Byte Eclipse Technologies Inc.

Organic Recycling Systems signs MoU with IIT, Varanasi

Organic Recycling Systems signs MoU with IIT, Varanasi

Authum Investment board to mull bonus share issue on November 28

Authum Investment board to mull bonus share issue on November 28

Nazara Technologies Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon