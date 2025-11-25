Nazara Technologies Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 252.75, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 61.19% in last one year as compared to a 7.42% rally in NIFTY and a 26.67% fall in the Nifty Media index.
Nazara Technologies Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 252.75, down 1.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 25990.6. The Sensex is at 84976.68, up 0.09%.Nazara Technologies Ltd has eased around 4.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1436.5, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.32 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 355.14 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content