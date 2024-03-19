Sensex (    %)
                             
IOL Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Triveni Turbine Ltd, Somany Ceramics Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd and Polyplex Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 March 2024.
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 11.74% to Rs 403.95 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31863 shares in the past one month.
Triveni Turbine Ltd soared 7.27% to Rs 494.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.52 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98745 shares in the past one month.
Somany Ceramics Ltd spiked 7.15% to Rs 652. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2145 shares in the past one month.
JBM Auto Ltd exploded 5.84% to Rs 1984.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15789 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26673 shares in the past one month.
Polyplex Corporation Ltd added 5.42% to Rs 823.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14205 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21420 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

