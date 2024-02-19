IOL Chemicals to commence export of Metformin Hydrochloride in China

Following approval from CDE, China

This will enable the Company to export Metformin Hydrochloride in China Market. Metformin Hydrochloride is an antidiabetic drug which is used to manage the high blood sugar levels in diabetes patients.

