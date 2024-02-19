Sensex (    %)
                        
IOL Chemicals to commence export of Metformin Hydrochloride in China

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Following approval from CDE, China
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals announced that the company's product Metformin Hydrochloride has been approved by Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) of National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), China.
This will enable the Company to export Metformin Hydrochloride in China Market. Metformin Hydrochloride is an antidiabetic drug which is used to manage the high blood sugar levels in diabetes patients.
First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

