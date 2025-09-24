Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 06:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cabinet approves Productivity Linked Bonus for 78 days to railway employees

Cabinet approves Productivity Linked Bonus for 78 days to railway employees

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 6:16 PM IST
In recognition of the excellent performance by the railway staff, the Union Cabinet today approved payment of Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) of 78 days for Rs.1865.68 crore to 10,91,146 railway employees. Payment of PLB to eligible railway employee is made each year before the Durga Puja / Dussehra holidays. This year also, PLB amount equivalent to 78 days wages is being paid to about 10.91 lakh non-gazetted railway employees. The payment of PLB acts as an incentive to motivate the railway employees for working towards improvement in the performance of the Railways.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Total equity issuances come in at Rs 42604 crore in Aug-25, record highest in current FY

Total equity issuances come in at Rs 42604 crore in Aug-25, record highest in current FY

INR recovers marginally from lifetime low; Sensex, Nifty Extend Decline

INR recovers marginally from lifetime low; Sensex, Nifty Extend Decline

Atlanta Electricals IPO subscribed 70.63 times

Atlanta Electricals IPO subscribed 70.63 times

Cabinet clears Rs 69,725 crore shipbuilding package, approves bonus for railway staff

Cabinet clears Rs 69,725 crore shipbuilding package, approves bonus for railway staff

Jain Resource Recycling IPO subscribed 73%

Jain Resource Recycling IPO subscribed 73%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon