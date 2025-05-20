Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IRB Infra Q4 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 215 cr

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 12:05 PM IST

IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit increased 13.68% to Rs 214.72 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 188.88 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations rose 4.26% to Rs 2,149.24 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 2,061.24 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 322.53 crore in Q4 FY25, up 4.37% compared to Rs 309.02 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

EBITDA in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 1,066 crore, registering a de-growth of 20% from Rs 1,333 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

On full year basis, the company reported a consolidated net profit of 6480.68 crore in FY25, steeply higher than Rs 605.82 crore reported in FY24. Revenue from operations rose 2.8% YoY to Rs 7,613.47 crore in FY25.

 

Virendra D. Mhaiskar, chairman & MD, IRB Infrastructure Developers, said, The results are promising, with a strong 23% growth in toll revenue over last year, outpacing the national growth rate of 12.5%. Although the first half was impacted by general elections, we witnessed robust growth in the second half of FY25. The two TOT projects commenced operations during the year, have been encouraging and exceeding estimates. With the Government's push for PPP projects in the Union Budget, we remain enthused and focused on expected higher momentum in BOT and TOT bid line up."

IRB Infrastructure Developers (IRB) is one of the leading infrastructure development companies in India in the road and highway sector, with presence in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) and HAM space. The company undertakes development of various infrastructure projects in the road sector through several special purpose vehicles. IRB's work spans from the building of roads, highways, bridges, and tunnels; recently, the company diversified its business into the real estate development sector also.

Shares of ucture Developers added 0.32% to currently trade at Rs 50.85 crore on the BSE.

First Published: May 20 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

