NLC India gains as Q4 PAT zooms 322% YoY to Rs 482 cr

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

NLC India rallied 3.91% to Rs 245.60 after its consolidated net profit zoomed 321.83% to Rs 481.96 crore on 8.34% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,836 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax spiked 451.37% to Rs 912.08 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 165.42 crore in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses added 7.79% year on year to Rs 3,600 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 1,093.59 (up 57.43%YoY), finance cost was at Rs 325.30 crore (up 63.36%) and cost of fuel consumed stood at Rs 514.07 crore (up 25.06% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Revenue from Mining segment declined 8.22% to Rs 1,962.94 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 2,138.87 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from Power Genartion segment rallied 9.49% to Rs 3,263.38 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 2,980.32 crore in Q4 FY24.

Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share) for the financial year 2024-25, subject to audit by the comptroller and auditor general of india (c&ag) and approval of the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

The details regarding the Book Closure / Record Date for determining the entitlement of shareholders to the Final Dividend, and the date of payment/disptach of the said dividend, will be announced in due course upon finalization of the AGM date.

Further, the company has approved the incorporation of a joint venture company with Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam (RVUNL), with equity participation in the ratio of 74:26 (company:RVUNL), for the purpose of establishing, maintaining, and operating a 3 x 125 MW Lignite-based Thermal Power Station.

The Joint Venture will also develop and operate lignite mines to meet the fuel requirements of the proposed Thermal Power Plant.

The incorporation is subject to compliance with DIPAM guidelines and receipt of necessary approvals from the Ministry of Coal (MoC) and other relevant departments, as applicable.

NLC India is a 'Navratna' government of India company in the fossil fuel mining sector in India and thermal power generation. As of 31 March 2025, the Government of India held a 72.20% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 20 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

