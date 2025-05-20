Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Honda India Power Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Honda India Power Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

HLE Glascoat Ltd, Alkali Metals Ltd, Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 May 2025.

HLE Glascoat Ltd, Alkali Metals Ltd, Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 May 2025.

Honda India Power Products Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 2805.4 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8268 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1565 shares in the past one month.

 

HLE Glascoat Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 362.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48657 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4320 shares in the past one month.

Alkali Metals Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 108.38. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21247 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11905 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex at day's low, down 350 pts; Eternal falls 3.5%, Maruti over 1%

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

UK, France, Canada warn Israel over military action; Netanyahu hits back

share market stock market trading

Why did Redington share hit all-time high on May 20? Check reasons here

pharma, drugs, medicine

Eris Lifesciences rises 4% on posting Q4 results; Check all details here

Office, Office space

Southern cities top GCC office leasing in Q1 CY25 with 64% market share

Kwality Pharmaceuticals Ltd jumped 14.83% to Rs 948.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15511 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd exploded 13.67% to Rs 27.69. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34879 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends final dividend

Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends final dividend

Board of Pfizer recommends special dividend

Board of Pfizer recommends special dividend

India has seen 90% increase in electricity capacity over past decade, reaching 475 GW in 2025

India has seen 90% increase in electricity capacity over past decade, reaching 475 GW in 2025

Sensex falls over 300 pts; Nifty below 24,900; auto shares slide

Sensex falls over 300 pts; Nifty below 24,900; auto shares slide

Restaurant Brands Asia rallies as Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 60 crore

Restaurant Brands Asia rallies as Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 60 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayJoe Biden Prostate CancerUS Visa BanBorana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon