IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 41.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 1751.02 croreNet profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 41.00% to Rs 140.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 99.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 1751.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1585.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1751.021585.84 10 OPM %52.8043.07 -PBDT522.92414.59 26 PBT260.81183.39 42 NP140.8299.87 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content