Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 41.00% in the September 2025 quarter

IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 41.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 1751.02 crore

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 41.00% to Rs 140.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 99.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 1751.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1585.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1751.021585.84 10 OPM %52.8043.07 -PBDT522.92414.59 26 PBT260.81183.39 42 NP140.8299.87 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Richfield Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Richfield Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

SIL Investments standalone net profit rises 18.77% in the September 2025 quarter

SIL Investments standalone net profit rises 18.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Deccan Gold Mines reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.52 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Deccan Gold Mines reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.52 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayProtein Coffee TrendGold-Silver Rate TodayTenneco Clen Air India IPOPM Kisan 21st Instalment YouTube Ask Feature UpdateUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon