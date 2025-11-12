SIL Investments standalone net profit rises 18.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.29% to Rs 22.44 croreNet profit of SIL Investments rose 18.77% to Rs 15.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.29% to Rs 22.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22.4418.97 18 OPM %92.1187.98 -PBDT20.6717.09 21 PBT20.1016.52 22 NP15.6913.21 19
