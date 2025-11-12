Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SIL Investments standalone net profit rises 18.77% in the September 2025 quarter

SIL Investments standalone net profit rises 18.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 18.29% to Rs 22.44 crore

Net profit of SIL Investments rose 18.77% to Rs 15.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 18.29% to Rs 22.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22.4418.97 18 OPM %92.1187.98 -PBDT20.6717.09 21 PBT20.1016.52 22 NP15.6913.21 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

