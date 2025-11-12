Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Richfield Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 243.04% to Rs 2.71 crore

Net profit of Richfield Financial Services reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 243.04% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.710.79 243 OPM %46.13-21.52 -PBDT0.49-0.03 LP PBT0.46-0.03 LP NP0.34-0.03 LP

