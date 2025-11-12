Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.73% to Rs 3.12 croreNet loss of Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reported to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 29.73% to Rs 3.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales3.124.44 -30 OPM %0.6432.88 -PBDT-0.890.62 PL PBT-1.510.07 PL NP-1.510.07 PL
