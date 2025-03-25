Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 07:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IREDA raises Rs 910.37 cr via Privately Placed Subordinated Tier II Bond issuance

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) has raised Rs 910.37 crore through the issuance of Privately Placed Subordinated Tier-II Bonds for a 10-year tenor at an annual coupon rate of 7.74%.

The raising of Tier-II Bonds aims to tap liquidity in the current financial market and support the borrowing plan of the company. The funds raised will enhance IREDA's Tier-II capital, increasing its Net-worth and Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR), thereby strengthening the company's ability to support country's clean energy transition through financing.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 7:29 PM IST

