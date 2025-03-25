Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sapphire Foods India allots 2.50 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
Sapphire Foods India has allotted 250,650 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each, fully paid up, pursuant to exercise of stock options by eligible employees/applicants under the subsisting ESOP Plan/ Schemes.

Consequent to the above allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 64,23,81,788/- divided into 32,11,90,894 equity shares of Rs.2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 7:27 PM IST

