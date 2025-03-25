Sapphire Foods India allots 2.50 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Sapphire Foods India has allotted 250,650 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2 each, fully paid up, pursuant to exercise of stock options by eligible employees/applicants under the subsisting ESOP Plan/ Schemes.
Consequent to the above allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 64,23,81,788/- divided into 32,11,90,894 equity shares of Rs.2/- each.
