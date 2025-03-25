Tata Motors allots 1.59 lakh ordinary shares under Share-based Long Term Incentive Scheme

Tata Motors has allotted 1,59,527 ordinary shares under Tata Motors Limited Share-based Long Term Incentive Scheme 2021 on 25 March 2025.
Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up Ordinary Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 7,36,28,55,935 divided into 3,68,11,89,215 Ordinary Shares of Rs 2 each to Rs 7,36,31,74,989 divided into 3,68,13,48,742 Ordinary Shares of Rs 2 each (considering the amount of subscribed share capital plus shares forfeited less calls in arrears).
