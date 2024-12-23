Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy bags order of Rs 1200 cr

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy announced that it has received LoI for a prestigious new order totaling approx. Rs 1,200 crore in Gujarat.
The company received an order for Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction of Balance of System (BOS) for 500 MW (AC) Solar PV project on EPC basis. In addition to EPC with single point responsibility, it will also include comprehensive O&M for a period of three years.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content