Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy bags order of Rs 1200 cr

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy announced that it has received LoI for a prestigious new order totaling approx. Rs 1,200 crore in Gujarat.

The company received an order for Design, Engineering, Procurement and Construction of Balance of System (BOS) for 500 MW (AC) Solar PV project on EPC basis. In addition to EPC with single point responsibility, it will also include comprehensive O&M for a period of three years.

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

