NSE excludes 16 securities from F&O segment

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday (December 20) announced the exclusion of futures and options (F&O) contracts for 16 securities, effective February 28, 2025.

The list of securities includes Abbott India, Atul, Bata India, Can Fin Homes, Coromandel International, City Union Bank, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals, IndiaMART InterMESH, Ipca Laboratories, Dr Lal PathLabs, Metropolis Healthcare, Navin Fluorine International, PVR INOX, Sun TV Network, and United Breweries.

While no new expiry contracts will be introduced for these securities from February 28, 2025, existing unexpired contracts for December 2024, January 2025, and February 2025 will continue to be available for trading until their respective expiry dates. New strikes will also be introduced in these existing contract months.

 

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

