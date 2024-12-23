Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 01:54 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Garuda Construction and Engineering approves change in directorate

Board of Garuda Construction and Engineering approves change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

At meeting held on 21 December 2024

The Board of Garuda Construction and Engineering at its meeting held on 21 December 2024 has approved the appointment of Rohit Ramanand Pareek (DIN: 10881263) as an Additional Whole Time Director (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company, for the period of five years commencing from 21 December 2024.

The Board noted the resignation of Mohit Kapoor (DIN:10301044), Whole Time Director of the Company (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from closing business hours of 21 December 2024. Consequently, he shall also cease to be a Member of Board Committee.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices pare some gains; European mrkt decline

Indices pare some gains; European mrkt decline

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy bags order of Rs 1200 cr

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy bags order of Rs 1200 cr

Larsen & Toubro wins contract from Ministry of Defence

Larsen & Toubro wins contract from Ministry of Defence

NSE excludes 16 securities from F&O segment

NSE excludes 16 securities from F&O segment

CARE Rating affirms Bharat Forge's 'AA+' rating 'stable' outlook

CARE Rating affirms Bharat Forge's 'AA+' rating 'stable' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon