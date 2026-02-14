NTC Industries consolidated net profit rises 63.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 132.72% to Rs 22.90 crore

Net profit of NTC Industries rose 63.25% to Rs 3.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 132.72% to Rs 22.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.22.909.8418.6032.935.533.065.162.683.822.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News